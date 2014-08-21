NEW YORK Aug 21 U.S. District Judge Thomas
Griesa on Thursday declined to find Argentina in contempt of
court for its proposal to bring defaulted sovereign debt under
local law.
Griesa said the proposal unveiled by Argentine President
Cristina Fernandez on Tuesday was illegal but that a contempt
order now would not help bring about a settlement in the case
between the Republic and deep-pocketed holdout creditors.
Holdout investors NML Capital Ltd, an affiliate of Elliott
Management Corp and Aurelius Capital Management asked Griesa to
issue a contempt order, in the latest twist of its longstanding
battle to collect on its court award of $1.33 billion plus
interest on defaulted debt. They said Argentina's proposal,
which is being brought before its congress, would violate
Griesa's anti-evasion rulings that payments not be shifted
outside of the U.S. court's jurisdiction.
Griesa reiterated that he hoped there would be a settlement
in the case. "It does not add anything to the scales of
settlement to make a finding of contempt," Griesa said.
(Reporting By Nate Raymond and Joseph Ax; Writing by Daniel
Bases and Noeleen Walder; Editing by Diane Craft)