NEW YORK, Sept 24 A U.S. judge on Wednesday ordered Argentina to show why it should not be held in contempt for violating orders favoring creditors who refused to accept restructured bonds following the country's 2002 default on $100 billion.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in Manhattan federal court scheduled a hearing for Friday at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT) at the request of the holdout bondholders, who have asked the judge to find it violated his orders.

An order by the judge said Argentina, which defaulted again in July after refusing to pay the holdouts, must show why it should not be ordered to come into compliance with the orders and sanctioned $50,000 per day. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Diane Craft)