NEW YORK Aug 7 The U.S. judge overseeing the litigation over Argentina's debt dispute has scheduled a hearing at 3 p.m. on Friday to address the country's recent public statements, a court official said.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa, who has blocked Argentina from paying holders of restructured bonds unless it also pays hedge funds that rejected the terms of debt restructurings in 2005 and 2010, set the hearing after Argentina continued press a U.S. intermediary bank to deliver $539 million in bond payments.

Griesa has ordered the Bank of New York to hold $539 million in Argentine funds and has said the country's attempt to pay restructured bond holders was illegal. Argentina defaulted on its sovereign bonds last week after failing to reach a settlement with the hedge funds. (Reporting by Joseph Ax; Editing by David Gregorio)