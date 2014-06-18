NEW YORK, June 18 Argentine officials have
expressed a willingness to negotiate with holdout creditors to
end their long-running bond dispute, a lawyer for the country
said at a New York court hearing on Wednesday.
"I have been told the plan is to be here next week to
negotiate with the holdouts to resolve this situation," the
lawyer, Carmine Boccuzzi, told U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa
at the hearing. Boccuzzi later said, though, that "an exchange
offer is not happening at this time."
Griesa has ordered Argentina to pay $1.33 billion to the
holdout creditors, who did not participate in two prior bond
restructurings with the country.
Argentina has refused to pay the holdouts, raising the
specter of a possible default.
The judge said at the hearing: "What I want is a legal
mechanism to prevent another situation where the Republic can
laugh off another judgment."
