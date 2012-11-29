* U.S. judge has ordered Argentina to pay holdout creditors
* Small investors stand to gain as well as "vulture funds"
* Ruling rekindles holdouts' hopes after long legal battle
By Guido Nejamkis and Helen Popper
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 29 A decade after Argentina's
debt default turned their savings to dust, a U.S. judge has
rekindled the hopes of pensioners and other small investors
fighting for full repayment alongside hedge funds.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa ordered Argentina last
week to deposit $1.33 billion to pay a group of so-called
holdout creditors who refused to accept steep losses by swapping
their bonds in restructurings in 2005 and 2010.
An appeals court gave Argentina a surprise reprieve on
Wednesday by allowing it more time to fight the ruling
but Griesa's payment order has stirred cautious
optimism among some of the Argentine holdouts.
"It's the first time I've had any real hope that Argentina
will sit down to negotiate in good faith. Our only option was
the U.S. justice system," said Horacio Vazquez, a 56-year-old
engineer who bought $70,000 worth of sovereign bonds in 2000 as
economic storm-clouds started to gather.
Vazquez, who set up an association for Argentine bondholders
affected by the 2002 default, won a payment judgment from Griesa
in another case six years ago but has never received any money.
He has no bonds in the current Griesa case.
Holdout creditors have won several billion dollars worth of
judgments in U.S. courts but have collected almost nothing due
to sovereign immunity laws. Argentina has said, however, that
Griesa's latest order may open the floodgates for more lawsuits.
"The government's betting that we'll die trying (but) out of
principle, after litigating for 10 years, I'm not going to
accept the same amount of money as an investor who entered the
swaps in 2010 and 2005," he said, drinking coffee and eating
croissants in a Buenos Aires cafe.
The bondholders in the latest Griesa case are led by
investment funds NML Capital Ltd and Aurelius Capital
Management, who between them hold virtually all the claims.
But they also include 13 individual Argentine investors.
They are mostly pensioners, some in their 80s and 90s, and
at least one of the plaintiffs has already died. They stand to
receive a total of less than $1 million if Griesa's payment
order is fulfilled, a source with knowledge of the case said on
condition of anonymity.
These plaintiffs say they have little or nothing in common
with "vulture funds" - the term President Cristina Fernandez
uses to refer to investors who refused to enter the
restructurings.
The fiery, left-leaning president calls them vultures
because they often buy distressed or defaulted debt and then sue
in the courts to get paid in full.
But some small investors say they unknowingly bought risky
Argentine bonds at a time when better-informed investors were
already dumping them.
"It annoys me that they want to demonize me when I'm nothing
but a very elderly pensioner who trusted in bonds issued by this
country," said one elderly woman from Buenos Aires who is among
the Argentine plaintiffs.
"The vultures are the people running this country," she
said, asking not to be named.
Two other plaintiffs, sisters aged 83 and 88, are too scared
to talk publicly about their ordeal, a relative said. "What
upsets them is that people think they're speculators rather than
just pensioners."
GLIMMER OF HOPE
Holdout creditors who refused to accept a "haircut" of about
70 cents on the dollar in the two debt exchanges still own
roughly $11 billion in defaulted paper, according to private
estimates.
That is equivalent to about a quarter of the Argentine
central bank's foreign currency reserves, which Fernandez's
government uses to service the public debt in the absence of
fresh credit sources.
Partly because of the legal action by the holdouts,
Argentina has yet to return to global credit markets almost 11
years since the economic meltdown of 2001/2002.
Fernandez vows not to pay the holdouts, but it is a risky
approach. If Griesa's order that Argentina pay $1.33 billion to
the holdouts is eventually upheld, U.S. courts could seize
routine payments to those bondholders who accepted the earlier
debt exchanges, putting Argentina into a technical default.
The judge's ruling last week was a blow to Fernandez's
strategy to try to isolate the holdouts, but it gave an
unexpected glimmer of hope to bondholders like Vazquez.
"The only thing we did was to save our money in Argentina in
public bonds issued by Argentina," he said. "We're not
vultures."