BUENOS AIRES, Sept 9 A majority of Argentina's debt investors do not want to change the jurisdiction governing their bonds, Economy Minister Axel Kicillof told members of the country's Congress on Tuesday.

The South American country last month unveiled plans to make payments on its foreign held bonds locally and offer creditors the possibility of bringing their debt under Argentine law to skirt a U.S. court ruling that led to its latest default.

"It is not the wish of a majority of bondholders, as far as I know, to have a big change in the jurisdiction," Kicillof told a number of Congressional committees. (Reporting by ALejandro Lifschitz; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Diane Craft)