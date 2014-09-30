BRIEF-Mercialys Q1 rental revenues up by 1.4 pct to 46.2 million euros
* Q1 rental revenues up +1.4 percent to 46.2 million euros ($49.5 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9334 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 30 Argentina deposited a $161 million debt interest payment with a newly appointed local trustee on Tuesday, the Economy Ministry said, defying a U.S. judge who held it in contempt a day earlier for taking illegal steps to meet its debt obligations.
"By making this deposit, Argentina confirms once again its unshakeable commitment to meet its obligations to bondholders," the ministry said in a statement.
WASHINGTON, April 19 Wells Fargo & Co and its U.S. bank regulator discussed complaints of high-pressure sales tactics as early as 2010 but officials took no action for years, according to a regulator's review of the scandal.