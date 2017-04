BUENOS AIRES Dec 4 Argentina will pay out on its Boden15 notes ahead of time in order to curb speculation that it will be unable to service its debt next year, Economy Minister Axel Kicillof said on Thursday.

"We are going to bring forward a payment of the Boden15," Kicillof told reporters, adding payment would take place between Dec. 10 and Dec. 12. (Reporting By Sarah Marsh and Richard Lough)