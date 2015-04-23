BUENOS AIRES, April 23 The funds Argentina raised in its bond auction earlier this week have already been deposited in the country's central bank reserves, President Cristina Fernandez told reporters on Thursday during a visit to Russia.

"The money we raised was recently added to the Argentine reserves," she said in a televised news conference.

Argentina's government sold $1.4159 billion worth of dollar-denominated Bonar24 bonds due in 2024 on Tuesday, receiving bids for more than three times the amount on offer. The bonds are governed by local law. (Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Writing by Sarah Marsh Editing by W Simon)