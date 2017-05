BUENOS AIRES Jan 20 Argentina swapped $426.5 million in local law Bonar 2017 debt for Bonar 2020 bonds in an operation aimed at extending its repayment schedule, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.

Both bond series are denominated in U.S. dollars.

Outside of the debt swap, the government said did not sell any fresh bonds as part of a planned reopening of the Bonar 2020. (Reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi and Juliana Castilla; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)