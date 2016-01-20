BUENOS AIRES Jan 20 The investors suing
Argentina over unpaid debt in the United States want Buenos
Aires to postpone for a week the presentation of its proposal to
solve the legal battle, the Argentine Finance Ministry said on
Wednesday in a statement.
The presentation had been planned for the week of Jan. 25.
According to the ministry, the U.S. court mediator in the
case on Tuesday evening relayed to Argentine Finance Secretary
Luis Caputo the holdouts' "request to postpone the presentation
... until the first week of February due to logistical
problems".
The ministry did not say if it would agree to the request.
