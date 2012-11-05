MEXICO CITY Nov 5 Argentina will use all legal
avenues to defend its position against a U.S. court ruling that
would force the country to repay creditors who have sued to
collect on defaulted Argentine bonds, Economy Minister Hernan
Lorenzino said on Monday.
Argentina staged the world's biggest sovereign debt default
in 2002 during a deep economic crisis. About 93 percent of
Argentine bondholders agreed to swap their defaulted debt for
new issues in 2005 and 2010, but "holdout" creditors who
rejected the swaps have continued to press in courts worldwide
for full repayment on the bonds.