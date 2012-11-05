* Will keep paying debtholders who agreed to restructuring
* Will not allow 'vulture funds' to block payments
By Alonso Soto and Luis Rojas
MEXICO CITY, Nov 5 Argentina will use all legal
means to defend its position against a U.S. court ruling that
would force the country to repay creditors who sued to collect
on defaulted Argentine bonds, Economy Minister Hernan Lorenzino
said on Monday.
Argentina staged the world's biggest sovereign debt default
in 2002 during a deep economic crisis. About 93 percent of
Argentine bondholders agreed to swap their defaulted debt for
new issues in 2005 and 2010, but "holdout" creditors who
rejected the swaps continued to press for full repayment on the
bonds in courts throughout the world.
Late last month, a federal appeals court in New York ruled
that Argentina violated bond provisions to treat all creditors
equally when it made payments to creditors who accepted the
swaps, while refusing to pay the holdouts.
Lorenzino said Argentina would honor debt payments to bond
holders who agreed to the restructuring.
"We will use all (legal) avenues to continue defending
Argentina's position before the courts," Lorenzino told
reporters on the sidelines of the G20 meeting of finance chiefs
in Mexico City.
"We will not allow the actions of vulture funds to prevent
Argentina from honoring its commitments to bondholders who
agreed to the debt restructuring."
Fitch put Argentina's foreign currency ratings on watch
negative in late October, saying the ruling "increased
uncertainty about Argentina's ability to service its
international securities issued under New York law on a timely
basis using the U.S. financial system."
Argentina has stayed out of global credit markets since its
2002 debt debacle, partly due to fears the holdouts could block
a new issue. It relies instead on the central bank's foreign
reserves to pay debt, but its efforts to safeguard those funds
using capital controls and import curbs have worsened an
economic slowdown.