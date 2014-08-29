NEW YORK Aug 29 A U.S. judge overseeing litigation by Argentina and creditors who did not participate in the country's past debt restructurings on Friday scheduled a hearing to assess whether Citigroup Inc should be forced to comply with a subpoena.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in New York scheduled a hearing for Sept. 10 at 2:30 p.m. EDT (1830 GMT) following a request by a lawyer for Elliott Management's NML Capital Ltd, a creditor suing over Argentine bonds that have been in default since 2002. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)