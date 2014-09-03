BUENOS AIRES, Sept 3 An Argentine bill designed
to sidestep adverse U.S. court rulings regarding the country's
defaulted debt may be amended to include France as a
jurisdiction for making restructured bond payments, state news
service Telam reported on Wednesday.
Argentina's Senate was set to debate the proposal, which
passed committee in the lower house of Congress a week earlier.
President Cristina Fernandez wants to make debt payments locally
and bring foreign debt under Argentine law.
On Tuesday legislators were visited by government officials
to discuss possible amendments to the bill, Telam and other
local media reported.
"The officials talked with government-allied lawmakers about
Article 7 of the bill, referring to payment jurisdiction, which
might also include France," Telam said.
Latin America's No. 3 economy fell into default again in
July after failing to reach an agreement with a group of hedge
funds led by NML Capital Ltd and Aurelius Capital Management,
which rejected the country's 2005 and 2010 debt restructurings
and which are suing for full payment on their bonds.
A U.S. court has banned Argentina from servicing
restructured debt until it pays the litigating funds $1.3
billion plus interest.
Fernandez, who calls the funds "vultures", says that to
abide by the court ruling would spark additional legal claims
and devastate the South American country's finances.
