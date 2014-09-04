BUENOS AIRES, Sept 4 Argentina's Senate early on
Thursday approved a bill aimed at circumventing U.S. court
decisions regarding its defaulted debt by changing its payment
jurisdiction, passing the proposal to the lower House of
Representatives for debate.
The House, like the Senate, is controlled by government
allies who are expected to vote the bill into law. The Senate
vote approving the measure was 39 to 27.
President Cristina Fernandez wants to resume servicing
sovereign bonds that were restructured after Argentina's
previous default in 2002. Her government missed a coupon payment
on its restructured bonds in July, thrusting the South American
country into default for the second time in 12 years.
The proposed law, saying foreign debt can be paid through
intermediaries outside of the United States, is Fernandez's
attempt at getting back on a paying basis by putting government
debt out of reach of U.S. courts that have jurisdiction over
some of the original bond contracts.
The bill would replace Bank of New York Mellon with
state-controlled bank Banco Nacion as intermediary for bond
payments. Argentina also aims to swap its bonds issued under
foreign jurisdiction for paper governed by Argentine law.
A Manhattan court has banned Argentina from making interest
payments on restructured debt until it settles with a group of
hedge funds who rejected restructurings in 2005 and 2010 and are
suing for full payment.
Those who agreed to the restructurings got less than 30
cents on the dollar while the "holdout" hedge funds sued for
full repayment.
The bill is expected to become law before Sept. 30, when the
next payment on Argentina's restructured bonds is due.
