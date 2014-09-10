(Adds quote from debate on debt bill, U.S. court hearing)
By Walter Bianchi and Richard Lough
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 10 The Argentine government
said on Wednesday that its refusal to repay a group of U.S.
hedge funds that stand to profit on the country's defaulted debt
was vindicated by the United Nations' support for a multilateral
plan handling bond restructurings.
The lengthy legal battle between Argentina and the funds
that snapped up its bonds on the cheap after its record 2002
default and are suing for 100 cents on the dollar led to the
Buenos Aires government defaulting again in July.
Cabinet Chief Jorge Capitanich's comments came on the same
day the lower house of Congress held a marathon debate over a
draft law proposing to remodel the country's debt to enable it
to skirt U.S. court rulings in support of the hedge funds.
The lower house is expected to vote in favour of the bill in
the early hours of Thursday. But the law may not achieve much if
legal hurdles and investor scepticism prevent the proposed
restructuring measures from being implemented.
President Cristina Fernandez says her country is the victim
of "vulture funds" that are prepared to wreck its finances in
their pursuit of huge profits. She wants a global framework that
would prevent a minority of investors from scuppering debt
restructuring agreements.
Prompted by Argentina and its ally Bolivia, the U.N. General
Assembly voted overwhelmingly in favor of such a convention.
"If 124 countries in the United Nations support the Republic
of Argentina, it means that Argentina is right in its claims,"
Capitanich told reporters in Buenos Aires.
The July default took place after a New York court barred
Argentina from servicing debt that was restructured under U.S.
law until the government settled with the distressed-debt
experts who rejected the terms of bond swaps in 2005 and 2010.
When the Buenos Aires government deposited a $539 million
coupon payment with a U.S. intermediary bank in June, U.S.
District Judge Thomas Griesa blocked the payment.
A DOOMED ATTEMPT?
Fernandez has accused Griesa of overstepping his bounds and
interfering in Argentina's national sovereignty.
Her response, a bill that would allow the government to make
its debt payments locally, or elsewhere beyond the reaches of
Griesa's court, has sailed through Congress so far. The Senate
upper house passed it last week.
The bill also pushes investors to move their Argentine debt
from the United States to a new jurisdiction.
"Given we could not pay in New York, we are trying with this
law to pay in Buenos Aires, in France or to let creditors
propose other trustees in order to be able to pay," said Roberto
Feletti, a lawmaker from the ruling coalition.
"Argentina's decision is to pay and to fulfil its
commitments with this debt restructuring."
But Economy Minister Axel Kicillof acknowledged on Tuesday
bondholders had little appetite for the swap plan.
Investors and critics are concerned about the law's legal
and logistical challenges and have underscored the lack of
financial incentive to participate.
Griesa has called the bond swap plan "illegal" but stopped
short of holding Argentina in contempt.
In a hearing on Wednesday, he said he would wait for a
decision on an appeal before ordering Citigroup Inc to
comply with a subpoena seeking details of threats from Argentina
to process payments the court had blocked.
(Editing by Lisa Shumaker)