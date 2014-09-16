By Hugh Bronstein
| BUENOS AIRES, Sept 16
BUENOS AIRES, Sept 16 Argentina called in the
United States' top diplomat in the country on Tuesday to express
its "deep indignation" over a local newspaper interview in which
he made reference the South American country's latest debt
default.
Argentina missed a coupon payment on its restructured
sovereign bonds in July after a U.S. judge ordered that $539
million deposited by Buenos Aires with an intermediary bank and
intended for bondholders not be paid out.
Pointing to the fact that the government tried to make the
payment, Argentina denies being in default.
U.S. chargé d'affaires in Argentina Kevin Sullivan
nonetheless told local newspaper Clarin that "it is important
that Argentina get out of default" in an interview published on
Monday. Outside of government circles, the term default is
commonly used in Argentina to describe the missed July payment.
Sullivan was called into the office of Foreign Minister
Hector Timerman on Tuesday after Timerman issued a statement
expressing "deep indignation and energetic rejection" of
Sullivan's comments to Clarin.
"If this kind of intrusion into the internal affairs of
Argentina is repeated, severe measures will be taken,"
Timerman's statement said.
Sullivan is Washington's ranking diplomat in Buenos Aires,
as no replacement has been named since its ambassador to
Argentina left last year. The U.S. embassy had no comment on the
spat with the Argentine government or the Sullivan-Timerman
meeting.
Debt is a touchy subject in Argentina after millions of
people in the middle class were thrown into poverty in 2002 when
the government defaulted on about $100 billion in bonds. More
than 93 percent of the bad debt was swapped in 2005 and 2010 for
paper offering less than 30 cents on the dollar.
A small group of hedge funds that rejected the two
restructurings sued Argentina for 100 cents on the dollar. They
won a court decision saying Argentina was prohibited from making
payments on its restructured bonds without paying them at the
same time.
Some of Argentina's original bond contracts were written
under U.S. law. So the case ended up in the courtroom of
District Judge Thomas Griesa in lower Manhattan, who issued the
controversial ruling.
In the Monday interview, Sullivan also rejected Argentina's
proposal to use the United Nations as a forum for coming up with
a new way to handle sovereign defaults. He said market-based
mechanisms remain the best way of handling debt crises.
At Argentina's prompting, the 193-member United Nations
General Assembly agreed this month to negotiate and adopt a
multilateral framework for sovereign debt restructurings.
The non-binding resolution was adopted with 124 in favor and
11 against. The United States was among the 'no' votes, saying
it would create uncertainty in financial markets. There were 41
abstentions.
(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; editing by Andrew Hay)