(Adds analyst comment, context)
By Sarah Marsh and Richard Lough
BUENOS AIRES Dec 12 Argentina's first
dollar-denominated bond issue since it defaulted on its debt in
July has flopped, dealing a blow to government efforts to shore
up its low foreign reserves.
Economy Minister Axel Kicillof said on Friday that Argentina
had received offers worth just $286 million, far below the $3
billion of Bonar24 paper offered by the government. He did not
say if the government had accepted those bids.
A successful sale would have provided some short-term relief
ahead of next year, when Argentina's debt payments in foreign
currency next year will double to just under $9 billion,
according to Thomson Reuters calculations.
"If they had sold $3 billion, it would have given the
government extra financial room to confront 2015," said Alejo
Costa of Buenos Aires investment bank Puente. "Whereas right
now, between the top-up and the swap they are going to save less
than $700 million; it doesn't really move the needle."
Embroiled in a long legal battle with a small group of U.S.
creditors over unpaid debt from 2002, the government wants to
show investors it is willing and able to meet its debt
obligations, even with foreign reserves standing at $30 billion.
When he announced the Bonar24 top on Dec. 4, Kicillof also
said holders of another dollar bond due next year could take
early payment or swap it out for the Bonar24. Analysts saw the
debt swap as a way for Argentina to ease its debt schedule next
year.
On Friday, the minister said investors holding $377 million
worth of Boden15 notes due next year had opted
to swap out their bonds for the Bonar24 paper
maturing in 2024. Other creditors holding $285 million worth of
the Boden15 took the offer of advance payment.
Kicillof described the low take-up of the cash payment as a
"confidence booster" that showed investors were confident enough
to wait another year for their payout. Fund managers had said
the pricing of the cash payout offered insufficient incentives.
Guillermo Nielsen, who as finance secretary helped push
through Argentina's tough debt restructuring after its record
default in 2002, said the Bonar24 sale was handled poorly and
showed a disconnect between Argentine officials and the market.
"Usually, you have something arranged with a couple of
banks, the logical thing is to already have at least half of an
offer already placed," Nielsen said.
"This should have been the week for marketing for the sale
... in New York, in English," he said. "There has been no
marketing."
(Additional reporting by Eliana Raszewski; editing by Meredith
Mazzilli and Jonathan Oatis)