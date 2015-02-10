By Eliana Raszewski
| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES Feb 10 Argentina has failed to pay
interest to holders of defaulted debt who agreed last year to
receive payment locally instead of abroad in order to sidestep
U.S. court rulings, an investor association said.
The South American country tipped back into default in July
after refusing to settle with a small group of U.S. hedge funds
that were awarded full payment by a New York court on junk debt
left over from Argentina's 2002 default.
Argentina responded in September by approving legislation to
allow bondholders to receive interest payments via a state-run
Argentine bank, in defiance of the U.S. court's orders. The
government said the move would fix the default.
"We have bondholders in our group who entered into the
restructuring and who have not been able to collect their coupon
payments," Horacio Vazquez, head of the Association of Victims
of the Pesification and Default, told Reuters.
The Argentine bank appointed to process the payments, Nacion
Fideicomisos, did not reply to multiple phone calls and emails
from Reuters seeking details. Officials at the Economy Ministry
declined to comment when asked if any payments had been
successfully completed.
Experts had cautioned the debt payment initiative was
fraught with massive legal and logistical hurdles.
.
On Tuesday, Economy Minister Axel Kicillof said the
government would not cave in to the demands of the U.S.
investors, which it denigrates as "vultures".
"What they're demanding can't be paid. You can't mortgage
the country like that," Kicillof told Radio del Plata. "That's
not going to happen again, at least not under this government."
U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa has ordered Argentina pay
the so-called "holdout" funds $1.33 billion - equivalent to 100
cents on the dollar - plus accrued interest.
But the cash-strapped government is adamant it won't better
the terms of bond swaps in 2005 and 2010, which saw investors
accept huge writedowns. The holdouts have scoffed at the offer.
"While Mr. Kicillof 'fiddles' with political gamesmanship,
the holdout debt grows by about $500 million per year, borrowing
costs throughout the country are greatly elevated, and the
economy spirals into recession," said Mark Brodsky, chairman of
Aurelius Capital Management, one of two funds spearheading the
legal battle in New York.
The local investor association's name refers to the economic
crisis of 2001-2 when Argentine dollar savers were forced to
accept pesos for their hard currency deposits.
(Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Alan Crosby)