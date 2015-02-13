BUENOS AIRES Feb 13 Argentine locally traded
over the counter dollar-denominated bonds opened 0.8
percent higher on Friday after a U.K. court ruled that English
law applies to a disputed case involving interest payments on
Argentine debt sold in euros.
"It's very good for us that the British are not going to
give up their sovereignty," Enrique Dentice, an economist at San
Martin University, told Reuters.
He said the rise in local bond prices was limited by
political uncertainty ahead of the October presidential
election.
(Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Hugh Bronstein; Editing by
Chizu Nomiyama)