BUENOS AIRES Feb 13 Argentine locally traded over the counter dollar-denominated bonds opened 0.8 percent higher on Friday after a U.K. court ruled that English law applies to a disputed case involving interest payments on Argentine debt sold in euros.

"It's very good for us that the British are not going to give up their sovereignty," Enrique Dentice, an economist at San Martin University, told Reuters.

He said the rise in local bond prices was limited by political uncertainty ahead of the October presidential election. (Reporting by Walter Bianchi and Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)