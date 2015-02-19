(Adds details, quotes from mediator Pollack, background)
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES Feb 19 The mediator in the case
brought by investors who rejected Argentina's 2005 and 2010 debt
restructurings said on Thursday that the "holdout" investors
offered to reopen talks with Buenos Aires, but the government
had not responded.
The case is part of years long, cross-border litigation
following Argentina's sovereign debt default in 2002, after
which some debt holders agreed to accept reduced payouts while
others refused and took to the courts.
New York-based mediator Daniel Pollack said in a statement
that the hedge funds involved in earlier talks passed the
invitation through him to Argentina's lawyers in January.
Argentina "neither accepted nor otherwise responded to the
invitation by the bondholders," Pollack said. The economy
ministry could not be immediately reached for comment.
"The invitation by the bondholders was without
pre-conditions and offered the possibility to the government of
Argentina of a settlement without any present payment of cash,
details to be negotiated," the statement said.
Pollack said the judge handling the case asked him to issue
the statement.
Buenos Aires said last year that the Rights Upon Future
Offerings (RUFO) clause in the restructured debt contracts
blocked it from settling with the hedge funds on better terms
than investors got in the 2005 and 2010 exchanges.
The clause expired at the end of 2014. Even so, Argentina
signaled earlier this month that it would maintain a tough
stance with bondholders the government denigrates as "vultures".
"What they're demanding can't be paid. You can't mortgage
the country like that," Economy Minister Axel Kicillof told
Radio del Plata on Feb. 10.
A U.S. court halted payments on the restructured bonds
until a deal was reached between the holdout creditors and
Argentina. But Buenos Aires defied U.S. District Judge Thomas
Griesa's order and in late June moved to make a scheduled
coupon payment by transferring money to BNY Mellon.
Griesa ruled the payment illegal and ordered it returned.
Argentina refused, leaving BNY Mellon stuck in the middle and
investors without their coupon payment.
Paul Singer, the founder of hedge fund Elliott Management,
and one of the lead holdout creditors, told his investors in a
letter dated Jan. 30 that the firm remains vigilant in its
pursuit of a potentially huge windfall investment in
unrestructured Argentine sovereign bonds.
(Additional reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Editing by Grant
McCool)