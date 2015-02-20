(Recasts with Argentina statement)
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES Feb 19 The mediator in the case
brought by investors who rejected Argentina's 2005 and 2010 debt
restructurings said on Thursday that the "holdout" investors
offered to reopen talks with Buenos Aires, and the government
said it was considering the offer.
The case is part of years long, cross-border litigation
following Argentina's sovereign debt default in 2002, after
which some debt holders agreed to accept reduced payouts while
others refused and took to the courts.
New York-based mediator Daniel Pollack said in a statement
that the hedge funds involved in earlier talks passed the
invitation through him to Argentina's lawyers in January.
Argentina "neither accepted nor otherwise responded to the
invitation by the bondholders," Pollack said.
The Economy Ministry in a statement said it had already
informed Pollack that it was considering the offer. It accused
him of being partial in favor of the bondholder and of breaking
confidentiality.
"His statement omits the fact that the offer had been made
under total confidentiality," the Economy Ministry said.
It said Pollack's statement was distributed to the media
"with the unmistakable aim of favoring, once again, the vulture
funds."
The ministry often characterizes its adversaries in the
court battle as birds of prey, picking over the bones of
Argentina's 2002 economic crisis in their pursuit of
astronomical profits.
"The invitation by the bondholders was without
pre-conditions and offered the possibility to the government of
Argentina of a settlement without any present payment of cash,
details to be negotiated," Pollack said.
The judge handling the case, Thomas Griesa of New York,
asked him to issue the statement, Pollack added.
Buenos Aires said last year that the Rights Upon Future
Offerings (RUFO) clause in the restructured debt contracts
blocked it from settling with the hedge funds on better terms
than investors got in the 2005 and 2010 exchanges.
The clause expired at the end of 2014 but Argentina has
signaled that it would maintain a tough stance.
"What they're demanding can't be paid," Economy Minister
Axel Kicillof said earlier this month.
Griesa has halted payments on the restructured bonds until a
deal is reached. But Buenos Aires defied his order and in late
June moved to make a scheduled coupon payment by transferring
money to BNY Mellon.
Griesa ruled the payment illegal and ordered it returned.
Argentina refused, leaving BNY Mellon stuck in the middle and
investors without their coupon payment.
(Additional reporting by Nicolas Misculin; Editing by Grant
McCool and Lisa Shumaker)