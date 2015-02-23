By Hugh Bronstein
| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES Feb 23 Debt-holders who want to
jumpstart restructuring talks with Argentina may have to wait
until a court rules next month on whether to let a disputed bond
payment go through, further extending a legal feud that has
hobbled state finances.
The case stems from Argentina's 2002 default on about $100
billion, which has weighed on Latin America's No. 3 economy by
locking it out of the global bond market at a time of stagnant
growth and high inflation.
Hedge funds that rejected the terms of Argentina's 2005 and
2010 restructurings, in which a vast majority of holders took
steep payment cuts, offered last month to restart talks aimed at
clearing the rest of the country's non-paying sovereign bonds.
Asked by a reporter if Argentina would accept the offer to
restart talks, cabinet chief Jorge Capitanich said: "At this
point, we'll have to see the ruling in March."
U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa has halted payments on
Argentina's restructured bonds until a deal is reached with
funds demanding better terms than offered in 2005 and 2010.
He has set a March 3 hearing on whether Citigroup Inc
can process interest payments on bonds issued under local
Argentine laws. In November he put off a determinative ruling
while allowing the bank to temporarily process payments.
"That ruling should have been permanent," Capitanich said,
"considering it makes no sense to impede these payments."
Argentina said last week it was considering the offer to
re-open restructuring talks. But any hope of a quick settlement
was doused on Monday when Capitanich said that Griesa and his
hand-picked mediator, Daniel Pollack, have lined up with the
bondholders against Argentina.
"With respect to Daniel Pollack, the mediator is not a
mediator. The mediator is representing the interests of the
vulture funds. This has been clear from the beginning,"
Capitanich said. "He is no more impartial than Griesa is."
Buenos Aires said last year that the "RUFO" clause in the
restructured bonds blocked it from offering better terms than
investors got in the 2005 and 2010 exchanges.
The clause expired at the end of 2014 but Argentina has
shown little interest in returning to restructuring talks with
holders it characterizes as "vultures" out to make astronomical
profits on bonds that many of them bought at steep discounts.
(Additional reporting by Walter Bianchi)