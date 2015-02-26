NEW YORK Feb 26 A U.S. judge has ordered Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan Chase and Co to hand over documents relevant to Argentina's planned new issuance of dollar-denominated debt, court papers showed.

According to the court documents dated Feb. 25, NML Capital, one of a small group of U.S. hedge funds suing Argentina over unpaid debt stemming from its 2002 default, served subpoenas on the banks seeking information on the issuance of Bonar 24 bonds on Feb. 9.

Deutsche Bank and JPMorgan were ordered by U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa to "immediately produce to NML's counsel any and all readily available documents responsive to the subpoenas ... documents sufficient to describe the flow of funds with respect to the Bonar 24s," the document showed. (Reporting by Nate Raymond; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)