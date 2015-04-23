(Adds central bank data, background)
By Maximiliano Rizzi
BUENOS AIRES, April 23 The proceeds from
Argentina's bond auction earlier this week have been deposited
in its central bank reserves, President Cristina Fernandez said
on Thursday, putting them out of reach of creditors suing the
South American country.
Argentina sold $1.4 billion worth of dollar-denominated
paper on Tuesday, drawing bids for more than three times the
amount on offer despite legal risks stemming from its long
battle with hedge funds over debt it defaulted on in 2002.
The following day, the U.S. judge at the heart of that fight
said those creditors were entitled to details of the offering to
determine if any assets existed in the United States that could
satisfy billions of dollars in unpaid judgments.
Fernandez, who calls the creditors suing Argentina
"vultures," told reporters during a trip to Russia that the
proceeds from the bond sale had been "recently added to the
Argentine reserves."
The reserves closed at $32.675 billion, the highest level
since November 2013 and up from $31.428 billion on Wednesday.
Argentina has sought to regain access to international
credit markets over the past year as its foreign reserves
tumbled to new lows and the economy teetered on the brink of
recession after nearly a decade of solid growth.
But the funds suing the country have hampered its ability to
raise money on international credit markets until Argentina
resolves its dispute with them. They have sued for full
repayment of defaulted debt they bought for pennies on the
dollar.
Tuesday's debt auction suggests the cash-strapped country
can nonetheless issue paper under local laws to finance itself,
albeit at high yields. The Bonar24 carries a 8.75 percent
coupon.
The solid demand at the auction indicates investors are keen
to gain exposure to Latin America's third largest economy ahead
of elections in October that many expect to usher in a more
market-friendly government that will settle the dispute.
Hot on the heels of the sovereign's debt auction, state
energy company YPF on Thursday sold $1.5 billion of
new 10-year bonds at 8.5 percent, raising its planned issuance
from $500 million on the back of strong interest.
(Writing by Sarah Marsh; Additional reporting by Daniel Bases
in New York; Editing by W Simon and Leslie Adler)