By Hugh Bronstein
| BUENOS AIRES
BUENOS AIRES May 7 Hedge funds suing Argentina
over its defaulted debt have had two government bank accounts
frozen in a bid to pressure the country to improve the terms
offered in its previous bond restructurings, a source familiar
with the situation said on Thursday.
The accounts are in Belgium and the freeze was imposed by
that country's court system, marking the latest twist in a legal
feud going back to Argentina's record-smashing default on about
$100 billion in sovereign bonds in 2002.
Argentina restructured most of that debt in 2005 and 2010,
giving holders around 30 cents on the dollar, but a group of so
called holdout hedge funds have sued in the U.S. courts for 100
cents on the dollar.
The funds are scouring the world for Argentine government
assets that may be seized under a U.S. federal court decision
favoring their claim.
"The government of Argentina steadfastly refuses to sit down
with creditors and negotiate," said a statement from NML Ltd.
NML is an affiliate of hedge fund Elliott Management, the
lead fund suing Argentina.
"In the absence of a negotiated settlement, our recourse
includes locating and attaching Argentine assets wherever we can
find them," the statement said.
A spokesperson for Argentina's economy ministry could not be
reached for comment.
The amount of money in the frozen accounts in Belgium was
not known.
An Argentine navy ship was temporarily detained in Ghana
following a court order sought by NML.
Argentina was forced into default again in July last year
when a U.S. judge prohibited the South American grains exporting
country from servicing its restructured bonds without striking a
deal with the holdout hedge funds.
Investor sentiment has improved since then as the October
presidential election approaches and hopes rise that Argentina
may do more to tap its vast shale oil and other natural
resources in the future. The market last month snapped up a $1.5
billion bond offer from state energy company YPF.
The next government is expected to be more market friendly
than that of outgoing leader Cristina Fernandez, whose heavy
currency and trade controls have weighed on the economy while
inflation remains in the double digits.
(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein; editing by Andrew Hay)