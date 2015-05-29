* U.S. judge holds on ruling, says sides should negotiate
May 29 Argentina urged a U.S. judge on Friday to
not expand by another $5.4 billion the amount it must pay
holders of defaulted debt before it can pay the majority of its
creditors who participated in two rounds of sovereign
restructurings.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa adjourned the hearing in
New York without ruling on the matter, saying that these
creditors, along with those he ordered paid $1.33 billion plus
interest, should resume settlement discussions with the South
American country.
"It is very important that all parties, including the
Republic," get back to the negotiating table and settle the
case, Griesa said before telling the parties he would "reserve
judgment" on the motion brought by the government of Argentina.
The court appointed Special Master Daniel Pollack nearly a year
ago try to obtain a negotiated settlement.
The hearing concerned 526 creditors holding over $5.4
billion in money judgments or claims who filed paperwork by
March 2. But Argentina says those numbers could increase if
Griesa rules for the creditors, noting that in the New York
federal court alone, $10 billion in judgments against the
country are pending.
The hearing marked the latest chapter in years of litigation
by creditors suing for full repayment on Argentina's bonds
following its historic $100 billion default in 2002.
Argentina defaulted again in July 2014 after refusing to
honor court orders to pay $1.33 billion plus interest to hedge
funds the next time it paid creditors, referred to as Exchange
Bondholders. These investors participated in two restructurings
in 2005 and 2010, representing about 92 percent of the defaulted
debt. Today they hold $28 billion in outstanding principal.
Argentina estimates the injunction ordered by Griesa based
upon the principle of pari passu, or equal treatment, and which
covers 13 cases, is now worth roughly $1.6 billion.
The holdout hedge funds are led by Elliott Management's
affiliate, NML Capital Ltd, and Aurelius Capital Management.
NML's lawyer, Robert Cohen of Dechert, said he was asked to
speak on behalf of most of the "me too" plaintiffs, more than
500 individuals making 34 actions in the court, who seek to be
treated similarly to his clients.
"There is no reason why these bondholders shouldn't be
entitled to the same ruling," Cohen said, emphasizing that they
held the same kinds of bonds and should be entitled to the same
kind of treatment as given his clients by the court.
Argentina's lawyer, Carmine Boccuzzi of Cleary Gottlieb
Steen & Hamilton, argued these new "me too" claims were too late
and could not reach back having already been given judgments
under different principles to fall under the pari passu claim.
"They should be precluded from doing it now," Boccuzzi said.
Cohen added that if Griesa were to grant these plaintiffs
relief it would allow "all plaintiffs into the same room and
promote a resolution."
Pollack told Reuters on Friday he was in touch with both
sides since the start of the year.
He said the holdouts had offered a "no preconditions"
invitation to Argentina to resume direct talks, but so far
Buenos Aires has not accepted the offer.
