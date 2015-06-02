BUENOS AIRES, June 1 Argentina will not
negotiate with the U.S. hedge funds suing over unpaid debt for
as long as the investment firms continue harassing the country,
lawyers acting on behalf of the Argentine government said on
Monday.
The letter from law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton
LLP to the mediator presiding over the stalled talks comes three
days after a U.S. judge urged all parties to get back to the
negotiation tables.
The funds "have increased their unwarranted attacks on the
Republic, both in and out of court," the latter stated. "They
have sought orders freezing immune diplomatic assets ... and
sought to thwart clearly legitimate domestic debt issuances."
"The Republic has informed us that, after careful
consideration, it has concluded that engagement is not possible
at this time."
There have been no publicly acknowledged direct talks
between Argentina's powerful economy minister Axel Kicillof and
the funds since July 31, when Argentina tipped back into default
after failing to reach a settlement with the creditors.
The lengthy debt battle stems from Argentina's record
default on $100 billion in 2002, after which almost 93 percent
of creditors accepted sharp writedowns on their debt holdings.
However, a small group did not, including Elliott
Management's affiliate, NML Capital Ltd, and Aurelius Capital
Management, which are spearheading the legal fight in a New York
City court.
They are claiming repayment of 100 cents on the dollar, an
amount President Cristina Fernandez calls extortion.
Investors on Wall Street and in European capitals have lost
hope of a deal before Argentina's presidential election on
October 25. Fernandez cannot run for a third term.
While the three front-running candidates acknowledge
Argentina's need to shake off its reputation as a pariah of
global debt markets, none have given a detailed view on what a
deal with the so-called holdouts might look like.
Locally the funds are widely denigrated as "vultures".
Argentina has accused mediator, or special master, Daniel
Pollack of bias in favor of the investment firms.
"Nor does the Republic believe that engagement will occur
under the current Special Master framework," Cleary Gottlieb's
letter said.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa, who appointed Pollack,
has shown no sign of replacing the mediator.
(Reporting by Richard Lough; Editing by Toni Reinhold)