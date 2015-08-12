(Adds details on court hearing and ruling, background on case)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Aug 12 A U.S. judge on Wednesday
sanctioned Argentina for failing to provide documents and
information about U.S. assets sought by creditors holding
defaulted debt and seeking to collect on unpaid judgments.
The ruling, by U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in
Manhattan, is the latest setback to Argentina's effort to stop
hedge funds and other creditors from pursuing repayment on the
cash-strapped country's bonds following its 2002 default.
Griesa said because Argentina's failed to produce documents
in response to a 2013 order, any of its property in the United
States, unless for diplomatic or military use, would be deemed
commercial, making it easier for the creditors to go after it.
Griesa said that Argentina also must produce a log in 10
days of any documents it deemed protected by attorney-client
privilege or else that privilege would be waived.
"There's no doubt at all that the plaintiffs are entitled to
sanctions based on that discovery order," Griesa said at a court
hearing.
The ruling could make it easier for hedge funds including
Elliott Management's NML Capital Ltd to collect on unpaid
judgments they have amassed in litigation spilling out of
Argentina's $100 billion default in 2002.
Those creditors spurned Argentina's 2005 and 2010 debt
restructurings, which resulted in 92 percent of its defaulted
debt being swapped and investors being paid less than 30 cents
on the dollar.
The country defaulted again in July 2014 after refusing to
honor orders to pay $1.33 billion plus interest to the hedge
funds.
Griesa later held Argentina in contempt for failing to
comply with his orders, and in June, ordered it to pay $5.4
billion to another 500-plus holders of defaulted debt before it
could pay its other creditors.
Wednesday's hearing followed a federal appellate court
ruling in December rejecting Argentina's bid to reverse Griesa's
2013 order requiring documents be produced about its assets. NML
subsequently renewed its request, but Argentina has largely
declined to produce anything.
Jonathan Blackman, Argentina's lawyer, warned Griesa that a
ruling that all of its U.S. property was commercial could
conflict with years of prior rulings.
He cited a ruling in March by a judge in Los Angeles finding
that NML could not seek to go after Argentina's rights to launch
two satellites because they were not for a commercial purpose.
"This is an effort to jump over all the issues litigated
case by case for years," Blackman said.
