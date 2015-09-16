NEW YORK, Sept 16 A U.S. appeals court on
Wednesday threw out a lower court judge's decision to expand a
class action of bondholders suing Argentina over debt in default
since 2002.
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New York said U.S.
District Judge Thomas Griesa erred in enlarging a class of
plaintiffs suing over euro-denominated bonds to cover any
investors who held the bonds, rather than those who held them
for a particular, continuous period of time.
The appeals court said Griesa's expansion would make it too
hard to determine which investors deserve to be in the class.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama)