(Adds foreign currency reserves levels)
By Sarah Marsh and Jorge Otaola
BUENOS AIRES Oct 5 Argentina said on Monday it
had completed a $5.9 billion payment on maturing Boden 15 bonds,
leaving a larger-than-expected hole in the South American
country's foreign currency reserves.
Its foreign currency reserves fell 14.6 percent to $27.71
billion, almost entirely due to the debt payment. Latin
America's No. 3 economy relies on its hard currency reserves to
finance imports and prop up its currency.
"It is the most significant debt payment in the last few
years," Central Bank President Alejandro Vanoli said on Twitter.
He added that the "level of reserves is sufficient for the
central bank's monetary policy."
Argentina's access to foreign capital markets is restricted
due to its protracted legal battle with creditors suing for full
repayment of debt it defaulted on in 2002.
Needing to plug the fall in reserves and finance a surge in
spending, the economy ministry will hold three debt auctions
this week, with all the notes being governed by local law.
Earlier on Monday, the ministry said it would on Thursday
top-up two bonds maturing in 2017: its dollar-denominated Bonad,
to be redeemed in pesos at the official rate, and its
peso-denominated Bonar.
It would seek to raise $500 million worth of Bonads and $3
billion pesos ($317 million) of Bonars, although it could issue
more, the ministry said.
But first up this week will be a previously announced $500
million bond sale on Tuesday. That bond, due in 2020, will be
redeemed in dollars and have an 8 percent coupon.
The sale comes at an inopportune time, as money flees
emerging markets in the wake of fears of tighter U.S. credit,
China's slowdown and a collapse in commodity prices.
Traders said there was appetite but that the government
would have to offer double-digit yields.
"There's clearly a gentleman's agreement already in place
for at least $500 million worth of bonds, but the government
could allocate up to $1.5 billion depending on the rates it
accepts," said one trader who was not authorized to speak
publicly.
"The yield people will demand is around two digits. It's not
new money. It's cash that comes from the payment of the Boden
2015."
(Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Richard Lough and Lisa
Shumaker)