NEW YORK Oct 28 Days after an election sent the
Argentine presidential race into a runoff, a U.S. judge on
Wednesday urged the South American nation to resume talks to
settle bondholder litigation flowing from its $100 billion
default in 2002.
U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa in New York made the
remarks as creditors suing over defaulted bonds urged him to
expand to nearly $8 billion the amount Argentina must pay them
to service its restructured debts.
Griesa did not reference Sunday's election to replace
Argentine President Cristina Kirchner Fernandez, whose
administration has called the suing creditors "vultures."
But he noted Argentina previously declined to participate in
settlement negotiations and said he assumed "at this late date
in this very lengthy litigation that attitude is over with."
"The way to ultimately resolve this litigation must come
through settlement," Griesa said.
The comments came during the latest hearing litigation by
creditors seeking full repayment on Argentine bonds following
the country's 2002 default.
The holdouts spurned Argentina's 2005 and 2010 debt
restructurings, which resulted in 92 percent of its defaulted
debt being swapped and investors being paid less than 30 cents
on the dollar.
Wednesday's hearing concerned whether Griesa should order
Argentina to pay 530 creditors seeking $6.15 billion when it
services its restructured debt.
Those creditors were seeking the same treatment as several
hedge funds the country was ordered to pay $1.33 billion plus
interest.
That decision, which the U.S. Supreme Court declined to
review, pushed Argentina into default again in July 2014 after
it refused to honor Griesa's orders and failed to settle with
the holdouts, who with interest are now owed $1.76 billion.
Robert Cohen, a lawyer for Elliott Management's NML Capital
Ltd, a lead holdout, argued on Wednesday that expanding the
amount of debt subject to an injunction would be a "plus not a
minus" in facilitating a settlement.
Carmine Boccuzzi, Argentina's lawyer, countered that doing
so would complicate settlement talks by expanding the number of
holdouts with "veto power" over a deal.
The hearing came after Sunday's presidential election in
Argentina to determine who would succeed Fernandez ended with a
strong showing from a pro-business opposition
candidate.
A run-off between opposition candidate Mauricio Macri and
ruling party candidate Daniel Scioli is scheduled for Nov. 22.
