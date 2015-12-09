NEW YORK Dec 9 A court-appointed mediator in
the Argentina debt dispute said on Wednesday that the country's
incoming secretary of finance intends to begin settlement talks
in the long-running litigation "promptly."
Daniel Pollack, a New York lawyer appointed to oversee the
settlement discussions, confirmed he had a meeting earlier this
week at his offices with the incoming finance official, Luis
Caputo.
Pollack said Caputo expressed the intention of the new
administration to commence settlement negotiations "promptly"
after Argentine President-elect Mauricio Macri is sworn into
office on Thursday.
Pollack said he also met a week earlier with representatives
of bondholders holding $10 billion in judgments against
Argentina. No substantive negotiations to resolve the litigation
occurred at either meeting, he said in a statement.
