(Corrects reference to date in 11th paragraph to Thursday, not
Wednesday)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Dec 17 A U.S. judge on Thursday urged
Argentina to resolve bondholder litigation stemming from its
$100 billion default in 2002, in his first remarks on settlement
talks following the South American nation's election of a new
president.
At a court hearing in Manhattan, U.S. District Judge Thomas
Griesa urged Argentina and creditors suing over defaulted bonds
to "make some attempt at that direction" after years of
litigation that led the country to default again last year.
Griesa made no reference to the Nov. 22 election that
brought to power Argentine President Mauricio Macri, who has it
a priority to settle the dispute with creditors who rejected the
terms of the country's 2005 and 2010 bond restructurings a
priority.
But Griesa said he wanted to put "some emphasis on the need
to work on as prompt a resolution to this litigation as
possible," noting the dispute had been ongoing for "a very long
time."
"It is time to work toward a conclusion," he said. "It is
time."
His comments came a week after a court-appointed mediator in
the dispute, New York lawyer Daniel Pollack, confirmed he had
met with Argentina's new secretary of finance, Luis Caputo, who
he said expressed the intention to commence settlement talks
"promptly."
Pollack at the time said he also met a week earlier with
representatives of bondholders holding $10 billion in judgments
against Argentina. No substantive negotiations to resolve the
litigation occurred at either meeting, he said on Dec. 9.
The talks would be aimed at resolving litigation by holdout
creditors spurned Argentina past debt restructurings, which
resulted in 92 percent of its defaulted debt being swapped and
investors being paid less than 30 cents on the dollar.
Argentina defaulted again in July 2014 after refusing to
honor court orders to pay $1.33 billion plus interest to
holdouts including Elliott Management's NML Capital Ltd and
Aurelius when it paid restructured bond holders.
Griesa, who has long overseen the litigation, in October
extended similar relief to holders of several billions of
dollars more in defaulted bonds.
The hearing on Thursday focused on efforts by NML and
Aurelius to subpoena three banks including Deutsche Bank AG and
JPMorgan Chase & Co for information related to Bonar 2024 bonds
the country issued in April.
The bondholders are seeking to determine if those bonds are
subject to Griesa's orders. Griesa made no ruling on the issue.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)