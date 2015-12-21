NEW YORK Dec 21 A court-appointed mediator in the Argentina debt dispute said on Monday that officials from President Mauricio Macri's newly installed administration had agreed to begin "substantive negotiations" in January to resolve the long-running litigation.

Daniel Pollack, a New York lawyer appointed to oversee the settlement discussions, confirmed he had met earlier in the day with Luis Caputo, Argentina's secretary of finance, and Mario Quintana, vice chief of the country's cabinet.

"The meeting was constructive, covering a range of issues, and it was agreed that they will return to New York City in the second week of January to commence substantive negotiations with the bondholders," Pollack said in a statement. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)