NEW YORK Dec 21 A court-appointed mediator in
the Argentina debt dispute said on Monday that officials from
President Mauricio Macri's newly installed administration had
agreed to begin "substantive negotiations" in January to resolve
the long-running litigation.
Daniel Pollack, a New York lawyer appointed to oversee the
settlement discussions, confirmed he had met earlier in the day
with Luis Caputo, Argentina's secretary of finance, and Mario
Quintana, vice chief of the country's cabinet.
"The meeting was constructive, covering a range of issues,
and it was agreed that they will return to New York City in the
second week of January to commence substantive negotiations with
the bondholders," Pollack said in a statement.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Chris Reese)