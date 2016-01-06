By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES Jan 6 Argentina has swapped $16
billion in notes held by the central bank for fresh
dollar-denominated bonds, the government said on Wednesday as
the country moves to bolster reserves and strengthen its hand
against creditors suing over defaulted debt.
Long-awaited negotiations with a group of New York hedge
funds that sued in the U.S. courts for full repayment of
defaulted sovereign bonds are set to start in the days ahead.
The central bank also is talking with investment banks about
a financing deal of up to $7 billion, another part of its push
to shore up reserves left thin by previous President Cristina
Fernandez. Free-spending interventionist Fernandez was succeeded
last month by Mauricio Macri, who is opening the economy.
"The notes had to be transferred into bonds before they
could be sold as a way of increasing central bank reserves,"
said Fausto Spotorno, an economist with local consultancy OGF.
"The central bank could also try to use the bonds as
collateral for a loan, at least in the local market and perhaps
with the international investment banks," Spotorno said.
The hedge funds, known as "holdouts" for having rejected the
roughly 70 percent repayment cuts offered in Argentina's 2005
and 2010 bond restructurings, are expected to fight any bank
loan deal until their suit is settled.
The case has dragged on for years while Fernandez refused to
negotiate with funds she dismissed as "vultures," hamstringing
Argentina's finances by keeping it locked out of the global bond
market.
The debt saga started with a 2002 crisis that threw millions
of middle-class Argentines into poverty. Many were helped by the
generous welfare spending of Fernandez, who ruled from 2007
until last month. But her interventionist policies took a toll
in the form of wide deficits, low reserves and high inflation.
Banks involved in the financing talks include HSBC Holdings
Plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Goldman Sachs Group
Inc, Deutsche Bank AG and Citigroup Inc
, according to sources familiar with the negotiations.
Macri won the November election on promises of rejuvenating
the economy by opening local markets after years of strict
currency and trade controls.
His policies sparked a pre-Christmas one-day currency drop
of 26.6 percent. This spurred exports and increased dollar
inflows, which along with a currency swap with China has started
to shore up central bank reserves.
Reserves have risen by about $1 billion to $25.5 billion
since Macri's Dec. 10 inauguration.
