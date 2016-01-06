(Adds details of bond issuance, international legal case
context)
By Hugh Bronstein
BUENOS AIRES Jan 6 Argentina has swapped $16
billion in non-negotiable notes held by the central bank for
U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, as the country moves to bolster
currency reserves and strengthen its hand against creditors
suing over defaulted debt.
Long-awaited negotiations with a group of New York hedge
funds that sued in the U.S. courts for full repayment of
defaulted sovereign bonds are set to start in the days ahead.
The central bank also is talking with investment banks about
a financing deal of up to $7 billion, another part of its push
to shore up foreign exchange reserves that were run down by
previous President Cristina Fernandez. The free-spending
interventionist Fernandez was succeeded last month by Mauricio
Macri who is moving to more free-market policies.
The new bonds are governed by Argentine law and mature in
2022, 2025 and 2027. They were traded for non-transferable notes
that a previous government owed to the central bank and matured
at the start of the year.
"The notes had to be transferred into bonds before they
could be sold as a way of increasing central bank reserves,"
said Fausto Spotorno, an economist with local consultancy OJF.
"The central bank could also try to use them as collateral
in a Repo operation, at least in the local market and perhaps
with the international investment banks," Spotorno said.
The outlook for currency reserves has improved enough over
recent days to take pressure off the country to get bank
financing, two sources close to those talks told Reuters.
"Negotiations with the banks remain open, but now there is
no urgency," one of the sources said.
The hedge funds, known as "holdouts" for having rejected the
roughly 70 percent repayment cuts offered in Argentina's 2005
and 2010 bond restructurings, are expected to fight any bank
loan deal until their suit is settled.
The case has dragged on for years while Fernandez refused to
negotiate with funds she dismissed as "vultures," hamstringing
Argentina's finances by keeping it locked out of the global bond
market. A U.S. judge has barred Argentine from paying its
restructured bonds while the case is outstanding.
Argentina is betting the injunction would not apply to a
borrowing deal with private banks if it is the central bank and
not the government that acts as the local counterpart.
Banks involved in the financing talks include HSBC Holdings
Plc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, Goldman Sachs Group
Inc, Deutsche Bank AG and Citigroup Inc
, according to sources familiar with the negotiations.
Macri promises to rejuvenate the economy by opening local
markets after years of strict currency and trade controls.
His policies sparked a pre-Christmas one-day currency drop
of 26.6 percent. This spurred exports and increased dollar
inflows, which along with a currency swap with China has started
to shore up central bank reserves.
Reserves have risen by about $1 billion to $25.5 billion
since Macri's Dec. 10 inauguration.
(Additional reporting by Gabriel Burin and Jorge Otaola;
editing by Clive McKeef)