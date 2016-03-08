By Hugh Bronstein
| BUENOS AIRES, March 8
BUENOS AIRES, March 8 A bill aimed at stopping
Argentina's economic decline by ending its 14-year banishment
from the global bond market passed its first legislative hurdle
on Tuesday, when a Congressional committee sent the measure to
the full house of representatives.
President Mauricio Macri, elected in November on a
free-markets platform, wants Congress to approve a deal to pay
$4.6 billion in cash to the biggest holders of defaulted debt.
The pact is the cornerstone of his plan for attracting
investment to an economy battered by heavy currency controls
under the previous government. Access to financing would help
Macri close a wide fiscal deficit without the kind of harsh
budget cuts that have gotten other leaders thrown out of office.
If he gets it right, Argentina could become a bright spot in
the generally troubled emerging markets asset class.
The full house will debate the proposal next week. If
approved there, it would go to the Senate.
The bill was amended by the committee to say money raised by
issuing sovereign bonds would go only to bondholders suing the
country over its 2002 default. Additional borrowing would be
capped by limits written into the national budget.
The government said it plans three international debt sales
next month, if Congress approves the pact.
Lawmakers are being asked to repeal two laws blocking
settlement of the debt case. The New York judge hearing the case
said the laws must be scrapped for the deal to take effect.
Most holders of Argentine bonds accepted about 30 cents on
the dollar in the country's 2005 and 2010 debt restructurings.
A small group of New York hedge funds held out for better terms
and sued in the U.S. courts.
Macri's predecessor Cristina Fernandez refused to talk with
the holdout creditors, who she and her allies characterize as
vultures out for astronomical returns on bonds they bought at
steep discounts after 2002 crisis.
"We have to resolve the case brought by the vultures, but
under fair conditions," said house member Axel Kicillof, who
served as Fernandez's economy minister.
Macri is expected to cobble together the votes he needs in
the house. He is enlisting provincial governors to convince
their respective Senators to pass the pact.
The governors want the nation's credit to be re-established
so they can finance the repair of crumbling road and train
systems needed to haul cash crops like soy and corn to port.
(Additional reporting by Maximiliano Rizzi; Editing by David
Gregorio)