BUENOS AIRES Aug 15 Argentina's central bank said on Thursday it will use $2.5 billion to pay public debt through the rest of 2013, a move that will further diminish reserves already stretched by heavy state spending ahead of the October midterm election.

The South American country, cut off from the international bond market since its catastrophic 2002 sovereign default, gets steady currency inflows from soy and corn exports. But public spending has outpaced revenue as the Oct. 27 congressional election approaches.

Central bank reserves at the beginning of the week were about $37 billion, down from $45 billion a year ago.