BUENOS AIRES Aug 15 Argentina's central bank
said on Thursday it will use $2.5 billion to pay public debt
through the rest of 2013, a move that will further diminish
reserves already stretched by heavy state spending ahead of the
October midterm election.
The South American country, cut off from the international
bond market since its catastrophic 2002 sovereign default, gets
steady currency inflows from soy and corn exports. But public
spending has outpaced revenue as the Oct. 27 congressional
election approaches.
Central bank reserves at the beginning of the week were
about $37 billion, down from $45 billion a year ago.