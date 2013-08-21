BUENOS AIRES Aug 21 Argentina on Wednesday said
it issued a total of $2.6 billion in treasury bonds which it
sold to state entities including the central bank, which bought
$2.3 billion worth of 10-year paper offering interest of Libor
minus 1 percentage point.
The remaining treasuries, offering an annual interest rate
of 1.0 percent, were bought by the state CAMESSA electricity
administration company. The new obligations were issued in U.S.
dollars, according to the government's official gazette.
Argentina, in a separate deal, sold 164 million pesos ($29.3
million) in treasury notes issued in Argentine pesos, the
gazette said.
The government of the South American country regularly
borrows from state agencies as a way of financing itself.