BUENOS AIRES Aug 21 Argentina on Wednesday said it issued a total of $2.6 billion in treasury bonds which it sold to state entities including the central bank, which bought $2.3 billion worth of 10-year paper offering interest of Libor minus 1 percentage point.

The remaining treasuries, offering an annual interest rate of 1.0 percent, were bought by the state CAMESSA electricity administration company. The new obligations were issued in U.S. dollars, according to the government's official gazette.

Argentina, in a separate deal, sold 164 million pesos ($29.3 million) in treasury notes issued in Argentine pesos, the gazette said.

The government of the South American country regularly borrows from state agencies as a way of financing itself.