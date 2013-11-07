(Adds background, quote from Telam, no comment from Gramercy)

BUENOS AIRES Nov 7 A group of Argentine bondholders will offer creditors suing for the repayment of defaulted sovereign debt a private deal to get them to abandon their litigation, the state-run Telam news agency said.

The move is being driven by investment funds from the United States and Europe, largely from the Bondholder Exchange Group, Telam reported on Wednesday night, citing unnamed sources.

They propose to exchange bonds on which payments have been frozen for other paper that Argentina normally honors, with better conditions than the country has already offered. The offer will be formalized next week, Telam said.

The Bondholder Exchange Group, led by emerging markets investment specialist fund Gramercy, has supported Argentina in its long court battle in the United States against holdout creditors seeking to recover full payment from the bonds that the South American country stopped honoring after its 2002 financial crisis and default.

The Argentine Economy Ministry could not immediately be reached for comment. No one was available to talk from Gramercy's Greenwich, Connecticut, headquarters.

"The private debt swap proposal," Telam said, "consists of offering an exchange to the holdouts in which they drop their demand for 100 percent repayment."

Two restructurings in 2005 and 2010 saw creditors holding around 93 percent of Argentina's debt agree to swap their bonds in deals giving them 25 cents to 29 cents on the dollar.

Bondholders who did not participate in the swaps, led by hedge funds Elliott Management Corp's NML Capital Ltd and Aurelius Capital Management LP, went to court in New York to seek full payment.

Argentine President Cristina Fernandez has pledged to keep paying the restructured debt but has vowed to never pay more than other creditors received. That has created investor concern that the country could enter a new technical default in order to avoid paying the holdouts.

The case was filed in New York under the terms of the bond documents. (Reporting by Alejandro Lifschitz, Writing by Rosalba O'Brien and Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)