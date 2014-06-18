(Adds negotiation prospects in sixth paragraph)
By Joseph Ax, Daniel Bases and Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, June 18 Argentine officials will seek
next week to negotiate for the first time with hedge funds that
refused to take part in its debt restructuring, a lawyer for the
country said in Manhattan federal court on Wednesday,
potentially bringing the country closer to resolving a
years-long legal battle.
"I've been informed by Argentina that the authorities will
be in New York next week and want to negotiate with the
holdouts," said Carmine Boccuzzi of Cleary Gottlieb Steen &
Hamilton at a hearing before U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa
in Manhattan.
Griesa had ordered Argentina to pay the holdout funds $1.33
billion at the same time it pays bondholders who participated in
the 2005 and 2010 restructurings of Argentina's $100 billion of
bonds. The restructured bond holders are due a payment on June
30. If the payment isn't made, Argentina would enter a technical
default on the restructured debt.
Any meeting between the hedge funds and Argentine officials
would be their first and could herald the beginning of the end
of one of the longest-running sovereign debt crises in recent
memory. It has kept the country from accessing international
capital markets since defaulting on $100 billion in debt in
2001-2002.
The negotiations would be part of an attempt by the country
to avoid default, though Boccuzzi said "an exchange offer is not
happening at this time."
The two sides have been brawling in court for years,
potentially leading to contentious negotiations. At Wednesday's
hearing, a lawyer for hedge fund NML Capital, Robert Cohen of
Dechert, said Cleary lawyers had made "obviously untrue"
representations to Judge Griesa at a hearing earlier this month,
when Jonathan Blackman and Boccuzzi told Griesa that Argentina
was not planning a restructuring to evade U.S. court orders.
The developments follow a Tuesday speech in Buenos Aires by
Economy Minister Axel Kicillof, who said Argentina is taking
steps so it can continue paying the vast majority of bondholders
who agreed to a debt restructuring in the last several years -
without paying the holdouts.
The holdout investors are led by NML Capital Ltd., a
division of billionaire Paul Singer's Elliott Management Corp.,
and Mark Brodsky's Aurelius Capital Management.
Cohen asked the judge to order Argentina not to follow
through with Kicillof's plan, which would involve paying the
restructured bondholders through Argentina law.
"We have been prepared to negotiate with Argentina since
this matter began,'' Cohen said. ``We need an order, your honor,
that makes it impossible, or as impossible as we can make it, to
do the plan they have announced.
``This is not hypothetical. It is happening as we speak and
we need to stop it."
Griesa agreed, and said he would enter an order finding that
the finance minister's proposal violates his orders.
"The mechanism of the sort proposed by the finance minister
would be a violation of the procedures and orders of the court,"
Griesa said on Wednesday.
Argentine President Cristina Fernandez has labeled the
holdout investors "vultures" for picking over the carcass of the
broken economy in the wake of the 2001-2002 default. In a
televised address to the nation on Tuesday she said Argentina
was the victim of "extortion" by the holdouts, but that she was
still open to negotiations and insisted she would continue to
pay the more than 90 percent of creditors who accepted the
restructuring terms in 2005 and 2010.
Griesa criticized Fernandez for using the word "extortion"
in her speech.
"That really does not give me confidence in a good faith
commitment to pay all the obligations of the republic," Griesa
said in court. "The president's speech is a problem."
Boccuzzi played down the president's remark.
"She was not saying on June 30 let's open a cash window
someplace outside the court's jurisdiction and pay these folks,"
he said.
A spokesman for NML did not immediately respond to a request
for comment on settlement talks, while an Aurelius spokesman had
no immediate comment.
The U.S. denominated discount bonds due in 2033
were lately traded at 72.6 cents, down more than
10 cents since Friday, but recovering most of the day's losses
after the government said it would negotiate. The yield was
lately at 12.41 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal
by Argentina in its battle against the hedge funds which refused
to take part in its debt restructuring. This left intact
Griesa's ruling ordering the country to pay the holdouts.
STAY LIFTED
As a result of the Supreme Court's decision, the 2nd U.S.
Circuit Court of Appeals in New York formally lifted the stay it
had placed on Griesa's injunction that bars payment to exchange
bondholders via the U.S. banking system unless holdouts are paid
at the same time. That means Griesa's order that Argentina pay
all the bondholders at the same time, including the $1.33
billion to the holdouts, is now in effect.
"It would be in the interest of Argentina to be pragmatic
and close this chapter," said Alberto Ramos, an analyst at
Goldman Sachs, before the hearing began. "This would open access
to external funding and would protect the economy."
A technical default would not occur immediately on June 30
because the government has a grace period of 30 days before such
a determination can be made.
"Notwithstanding the high uncertainty remaining, the
government's open recognition that discussions with Judge Griesa
are becoming a critical element for a permanent solution could
be a welcome development," wrote credit analysts at Deutsche
Bank, before the hearing began.
The increased concern of default has boosted the cost of
insurance against such an occurrence. The annual cost of
insuring $10 million of Argentina's debt from default for five
years rose to 2805 basis points on Wednesday, but after the
hearing fell to 2173 basis points, according to Markit.
Argentina's Merval stock index gained 2.9 percent
Wednesday, rallying for a second day following a 10 percent drop
on Monday. For the year, the index has been a stellar performer,
rising 43 percent, and hit an all-time record last week.
Argentina has just $910 million of net notional amounts of
CDS contracts, up from a low of $750 million reached in December
2013, according to data from the Depository Trust & Clearing
Corporation. By comparison, Brazil has more than $17 billion.
The case is NML Capital Ltd et al v. Argentina, U.S.
District Court for the Southern District of New York, No.
08-6978.
(Reporting by Joseph Ax, Nate Raymond, Alexandra Ulmer, Alison
Frankel and Daniel Bases; additional reporting by Carolyn Cohn
and Sujata Rao-Coverley in London. Editing by Chizu Nomiyama,
Jonathan Oatis and John Pickering)