BUENOS AIRES/NEW YORK, June 18 Argentina
threatened to default on its debt on Wednesday when the
government called it "impossible" to pay bond service due on
June 30, citing a U.S. court decision earlier in the day that
increased pressure on the economically ailing country.
Buenos Aires is locked in a 12-year legal fight with
creditors who refused to participate in two restructurings that
followed Argentina's 2002 default on $100 billion in bonds.
The long impasse in the U.S. courts has kept the country
from accessing international capital markets as its economy
stagnates, inflation soars and central bank reserves fall.
On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear an appeal
by Argentina in its battle against the hedge funds which refused
to take part in restructurings offered in 2005 and 2010. This
left intact a ruling by U.S. Judge Thomas Griesa in New York
ordering the country to pay the hedge fund "holdouts".
The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday lifted
the stay it had placed on an injunction by Griesa barring
payment to holders of restructured bonds via U.S. banks unless
the "holdouts" were paid $1.33 billion at the same time.
"The lifting of the stay by the Second Circuit makes it
impossible to make the next payment on restructured debt in New
York, and shows a complete lack of willingness to negotiate
under conditions different from those dictated by Judge Griesa,"
a statement from the Argentine economy ministry said late on
Wednesday.
Talks are nevertheless expected between the two sides in New
York next week.
The holdout creditors are led by NML Capital Ltd., a
division of billionaire Paul Singer's Elliott Management Corp.,
and Aurelius Capital Management, chaired by Mark Brodsky, who
warned that next week's negotiations could prove to be a
"charade".
The holdouts, disparaged as "vultures" by the Argentine
government for picking over the bones of the country's traumatic
2002 economic crisis, are suing for 100 cents on the dollar
rather than swallow the steep discounts that were accepted by
holders of bonds that were restructured.
In its statement the ministry "lamented" Wednesday's lifting
of the stay. It said it remained willing to pay holders of its
revamped debt but for the fact that the holdouts would have to
be paid at the same time, something Argentina says it cannot
afford to do.
"Pari Passu (equal treatment) requirements impede Argentina
from making the June 30 coupon payment to the holders of
restructured bonds unless, at the same time, it pays all that is
being demanded by the vulture funds, which could be up to $15
billion in total," the economy ministry said.
That would be more than half the reserves held by the
central bank of Argentina, Latin America's No. 3 economy and a
major corn and soy exporter.
A technical default would not occur immediately on June 30
because the government has a grace period of 30 days before such
a determination can be made.
NEGOTIATIONS WITH "HOLDOUTS"
Earlier on Wednesday a lawyer for Argentina said in
Manhattan federal court that Argentine officials will seek next
week to negotiate for the first time with the holdouts.
"I've been informed by Argentina that the authorities will
be in New York next week and want to negotiate with the
holdouts," said Carmine Boccuzzi of Cleary Gottlieb Steen &
Hamilton at a hearing before Judge Griesa.
Any meeting between the hedge funds and Argentine officials
would be their first.
"Argentina's lawyer has informed the court that unidentified
government officials will come to New York on an unidentified
day next week to discuss settlement after years of rebuffing
settlement overtures," said Aurelius' Chairman Mark Brodsky.
"I have learned not to rely on any assurance Argentina's
counsel provide to our courts. I expect a charade, but I hope to
be proven wrong," he added.
A source familiar with NML's thinking said the firm is
weighing its options and is waiting to see what comes from the
negotiations. Those options will include weighing the right mix
of cash and/or bonds to settle the dispute.
In a televised address to the nation on Tuesday President
Cristina Fernandez said Argentina was the victim of "extortion"
by the holdouts, but that she was still open to negotiations and
insisted she would continue to pay the more than 90 percent of
creditors who accepted the restructuring terms.
On Tuesday, Economy Minister Axel Kicillof floated the idea
of Argentina swapping its bonds governed by New York law for
those under local jurisdiction as a way out of the bind.
Wednesday's economy ministry statement said: "Argentina
reiterates its willingness to pay the holders of restructured
bonds, which it has always offered to honor under Argentine
law."
The U.S.-denominated discount bonds due in 2033
were lately traded at 72.6 cents, down more than
10 cents since Friday, but recovering most of the day's losses
after the government said it would negotiate. The yield was
lately at 12.41 percent, according to Thomson Reuters data.
The increased concern of default has boosted the cost of
insurance against such an occurrence. The annual cost of
insuring $10 million of Argentina's debt from default for five
years rose to 2805 basis points on Wednesday, but after the
hearing fell to 2173 basis points, according to Markit.
Argentina's Merval stock index gained 2.9 percent
Wednesday, rallying for a second day following a 10 percent drop
on Monday. For the year, the index has been a stellar performer,
rising 43 percent, and hit an all-time record last week.
Argentina has just $910 million of net notional amounts of
CDS contracts, up from a low of $750 million reached in December
2013, according to data from the Depository Trust & Clearing
Corporation. By comparison, Brazil has more than $17 billion.
The case is NML Capital Ltd et al v. Argentina, U.S.
District Court for the Southern District of New York, No.
08-6978.
