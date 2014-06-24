(Adds Argentine Economy Minister Kicillof speaking at U.N., 7th
paragraph)
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, June 24 Holdout investors in Argentine
sovereign debt said on Tuesday they would discuss an
accommodation to let the government pay other bondholders facing
a potential default, if negotiations to settle the legal dispute
have made good progress before July 30.
Lawyers representing the holdout investors, led by Elliott
Management's NML Capital Ltd and Aurelius Capital Management,
also said in a letter to U.S. District Judge Thomas Griesa there
were no grounds to grant Argentina's request to reinstate a
suspension of his order to make payment.
A bond payment of $900 million is due next Monday to
investors who participated in two prior restructurings on the
same terms in 2005 and 2010. There is a 30-day grace period
before an actual default can be declared if there is no payment.
"If as July 30 approaches the parties have made good
progress but more time is needed, and Argentina has not taken
action to evade the Amended February 23 orders, Argentina and
the Plaintiffs will both have a strong motivation to work out a
consensual accommodation, on mutually agreeable terms," Robert
Cohen of Dechert, lead counsel to the holdouts, said in the
letter to Griesa.
Cohen went on to say this would allow the settlement process
to continue, allow Argentina to make the payment to exchange
bondholders within the grace period and give his clients
protections and compensation for the risk that the settlement
effort fails after Argentina makes its payment.
On Monday, Griesa appointed New York financial trial lawyer
Daniel Pollack as a special master to assist in the
negotiations.
Argentina's Economy Minister Axel Kicillof is due to speak
at the United Nations in New York on Wednesday about the debt
situation, Argentina's U.N. Ambassador Maria Cristina Perceval
told Reuters. It is unclear if Kicillof will also meet with
holdout investors and/or Pollack.
Argentina's lawyers on Monday asked Griesa to suspend his
order, which would force the nation to either pay holdouts at
the same time it makes a payment on restructured debt or be
barred from paying anyone - thereby creating a technical default
even though it has the cash to cover its debt.
Griesa's order was upheld after the U.S. Supreme Court on
June 16 denied the government's request to hear an appeal on the
injunction put on financial institutions from transferring
payments by the government through the U.S. banking system.
The plaintiffs, who have waged battle with Argentina in the
New York courts, won a 2012 judgment for $1.33 billion. They
claim in the letter to Griesa that with past due interest, the
award would be approximately $1.65 billion by June 30.
Argentina claims that if it pays the holdouts it would face
a potential demand of up to $15 billion from other holdouts not
involved with the case, an amount representing more than half of
the government's $28.5 billion in foreign currency reserves.
Analysts say the $15 billion figure appears too high,
however. Moody's Investors service said the claims could rise to
$7.5 billion if all the unrestructured debt under New York law
are now claimed. That figure rises to $12 billion, Moody's said,
if all holdout claims in U.S. dollars and euros were to seek
payment.
Roughly 93 percent of the bondholders who owned the
approximately $100 billion in sovereign debt that Argentina
defaulted on in 2001-2002 accepted the restructuring for less
than one-third the original value of the bonds.
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Stempel and Louis
Charbonneau; Editing by Tom Brown)