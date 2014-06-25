NEW YORK, June 25 Argentina's Economy Minister
Axel Kicillof will hold a news conference following his address
on the country's debt situation to the United Nations, the
country's U.N. ambassador said Wednesday.
Kicillof is due to speak at the U.N. on Wednesday regarding
Argentina's ongoing legal battle with hedge funds who did not
take part in the country's two debt restructurings following a
2001-2002 default.
Argentina's U.N. Ambassador Maria Cristina Perceval, who was
among those waiting for Kicillof's arrival at John F. Kennedy
Airport in New York, said the minister would speak to the media
after his U.N. address.
Kicillof will also meet with lawyers for the Argentine
government while in New York, a government source in Buenos
Aires told Reuters on Tuesday, but it is unclear if he will also
meet with holdout investors.
