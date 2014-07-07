NEW YORK, July 7 A court-appointed mediator
overseeing settlement talks between Argentina and holdout
investors said on Monday that the parties had "indicated an
intention to keep meeting."
Daniel Pollack, a New York lawyer appointed by U.S. District
Judge Thomas Griesa to act as special master in the
negotiations, confirmed meeting earlier in the day with Axel
Kicillof, Argentina's economy minister.
Pollack said in a statement that he met late last week with
the principles of the largest bondholders.
The holdouts, to which Argentina has been ordered to pay
$1.33 billion plus interest, are led by Elliott Management's NML
Capital and Aurelius Capital Management.
"The discussions have been frank, the principal issues have
been identified, and the parties have indicated an intention to
continue meeting," Pollack, a partner at McCarter & English,
said.
