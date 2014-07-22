By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, July 22 A leading holdout investor in
Argentina's debt battle said Tuesday that the country still has
no interest in negotiations, just hours before a hearing on
previous orders requiring the country pay holdout bondholders.
Late Monday, Argentina asked U.S. Judge Thomas Griesa to put
on hold an order requiring it to pay bondholders who did not
participate in debt restructurings after its 2002 default. In
response, Aurelius Capital Management, LP, one of the primary
holdouts, said this "latest pleading continues a sorry litany of
made-up excuses."
"The simple fact is that Argentina's leaders have had no
interest in negotiating - not now, and not during the two and
one-half years a stay was in place," Aurelius said in a
statement. "They would rather gamble with the livelihoods of the
Argentine people than sit down and reach a deal."
Aurelius is one of the primary funds to which Griesa ordered
Argentina to pay $1.33 billion plus accrued interest in a 2012
ruling. On Tuesday, Griesa is expected to hear a range of
requests by Argentina, bondholders and financial institutions
over how to enforce his ruling requiring payment to the
holdouts.
Argentina, Latin America's No. 3 economy, has been pushed to
the brink of a fresh debt default by U.S. court decisions. The
judicial rulings have forced it to negotiate with holdout
investors who declined to restructure their bonds after the
country defaulted on about $100 billion in 2001-2002.
The country is running out of time to negotiate a settlement
with the holdout investors, led by Elliott Management's NML
Capital Ltd and Aurelius, ahead of a July 30 deadline to reach a
deal or face a new default.
The Argentine government late on Monday quietly kicked off
the official procedure for the other coupon payments due this
year, in September and December, by issuing statements to the
stock market on the debt servicing.
The move comes well ahead of time, as such statements are
usually issued a month before the payment, and suggests the
government is preparing to transfer all coupon payments in one
fell swoop if Griesa orders a short stay of his ruling.
In June, the country attempted to make a $539 million
payment to the restructured bondholders by transferring money to
the custodian, Bank of New York Mellon Corp. However,
Griesa said that was a violation of his order, and told BNY
Mellon to return the money.
(Reporting By Nate Raymond in New York and Sarah Marsh in
Buenos Aires; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)