NEW YORK, July 23 Settlement talks set for
Wednesday between Argentina and bondholders who did not
participate in the country's past debt restructuring have been
postponed, the court-appointed mediator said.
Daniel Pollack, a New York lawyer appointed to oversee the
settlement discussions, had scheduled a meeting for 10 a.m. EDT
(1400 GMT) after a U.S. judge ordered the parties to meet
"continuously" until a deal is reached.
But Pollack said in an email on Wednesday the scheduled
meeting "could not be accomplished, and had to be
postponed, because the Argentineans said they could not get here
in time."
"I will be reaching out to both sides today," he said.
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)