NEW YORK, July 23 Settlement talks set for
Wednesday between Argentina and bondholders who did not
participate in the country's past debt restructuring have been
rescheduled for Thursday, the court-appointed mediator said.
Daniel Pollack, a New York lawyer appointed to oversee the
settlement discussions, had scheduled a meeting for 10 a.m. EDT
(1400 GMT) after a U.S. judge ordered the parties to meet
"continuously" until a deal is reached.
Pollack in a statement said he was advised by the Argentina
delegation they could not get to New York for the Wednesday
meeting. Pollack said the meeting has been re-scheduled for
Thursday at 12:00 p.m. EDT (1600 GMT).
(Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York, Editing by Franklin
Paul)